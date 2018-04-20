Einladung Jahreshauptversammlung Förderverein 2018

Am Donnerstag, 17. Mai findet die Jahreshauptversammlung des Gemeinsamen Fördervereins der Gesamtschule Wenden und der Hauptschule Wenden e.V. im Lehrerzimmer des Schulzentrums statt. Auf der Tagesordnung stehen der Geschäftsbericht, der Kassenbericht, der Bericht der Kassenprüfer, die Entlastung des Vorstandes und Wahlen. Aus Anlass des Auslaufens der Hauptschule steht auch eine Satzungsänderung auf der Tagesordnung. Die Einladung und geplante Satzungsänderung sind unter Einladung Jahreshauptversammlung 2018 online einsehbar.

On Thursday, 17 Mai 2018, at 7 p.m. Friends of Gesamtschule Wenden and Hauptschule Wenden e.V. hold their annual general assembly at the staffroom of the school building. On the agenda, there is the annual report, the report of the cash auditors, approval of the activities of the executive board and elections. With the end of Hauptschule Wenden an amendment of the club rules has to be made and confirmed by the general assembly. You can read the invitation and proposals for amendments to the club rules at Einladung Jahreshauptversammlung 2018.