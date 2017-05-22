Fußballturnier zum 40-jährigen Jubiläum

Das Ende unserer Schule nähert sich. Aus diesem Grund werden wir noch einmal unser traditionelles Fußballturnier als Teil unseres 40-jährigen Jubiläums durchführen. Der Turniermodus unterscheidet sich von denen der vergangenen Jahre. Mit Dankbarkeit, Stolz und ein bisschen Traurigkeit blicken wir zurück auf eine lange und erfolgreiche Geschichte unserer Schule und natürlich auf unsere legendären Fußballturniere. Schüler der Jahrgangsstufen 9 und 10 werden ihre Vorrundenspiele so durchführen, wie es immer geschehen ist. Darüber hinaus gibt es Teams von Realschule und Gesamtschule sowie ein Team von Flüchtlingen. Ehemalige Mitarbeiter und Freunde der KAS sind eingeladen, das Turnier zu anzusehen. Spiele beginnen am 2. Juni 2017 um 10 Uhr in der Sporthalle.

The end of our school is approaching. For that reason, we will once more have our traditional soccer tournament as part of our 40 year anniversary. The tournament mode will differ from those of years past. With gratitude, pride and a bit of sadness we look back on a long and successful history of our school and of course our legendary soccer tournaments. Students of Years Nine and Ten will play their qualifiers the way it has always been done. In addition, there will be teams from Realschule and Gesamtschule, as well as a team of refugees. Former staff and friends of KAS are invited to watch the tournament. Matches start on 2nd June 2017 at 10 a.m. at the gymnasium.