Bilder von der Entlassfeier – für die ganz Eiligen

Am Donnerstag, 28. Juni 2018, fand die letzte Entlassfeier an unserer Schule statt. Nach dem Programm in der Aula wurde eine Zeitkapsel mit Erinnerungsstücken am Platz vor der Bibliothek gefüllt. Es gibt mehr als 100 Fotos von der Entlassfeier und dem Befüllen der Zeitkapsel für euch in einem Flickr Album. Um die Fotos anzusehen, geht zu Abschluss 2018. Bitte sichert euch die Bilder für euch selbst. Es gibt einen sehr einfachen Weg, um alle 129 Bilder auf einmal herunterzuladen. Im Bild ganz oben sieht man ein Downloadsymbol. Wenn man dieses anklickt, bereitet Flickr eine ZIP-Datei vor, für deren Download man euch dann einen Link geschickt. Dafür müsst ihr eine gültige E-Mail-Adresse angeben.

Thursday, 28 June 2018, saw the last graduation ceremony of our school. After the programme in the general assembly, time capsule was filled with memorabilia in the space next to the library. We’ve got more than 100 pictures from the graduation ceremony and the filling of the Time Capsule for you in a Flickr album. To look at the pictures head over to Abschluss 2018. Please make sure to download all the images for personal keeping. There is a very easy way to download all 129 images in one batch. In the image at the top you see the download symbol. Click this and Flickr will prepare a zip file which it will email the download link of to you. You have to give a valid email address to do this.