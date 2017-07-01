Abschluss 2017 – die Bilder

Ihr wartet sicher schon auf die Bilder von der Entlassfeier 2017 an der KAS. Bitte sehr. Wir haben 108 Bilder auf unsere Flickr Seite geladen, in ein Album mit dem Namen Abschluss 2017. Ihr könnt alle Bilder in voller Auflösung herunterladen. Unser Tipp, speichert sie auf einer Festplatte oder besser noch, lasst die, welche euch am besten gefallen, in Form eines Albums drucken. Viel Spaß

You’ve certainly waited for the images from the 2017 graduation ceremony at KAS. So here you are. We uploaded 108 pictures to our Flickr site to an album called Abschluss 2017. You can download all images in full resolution. Our tip, save them to a hard drive and even better, have the ones you like best printed as an album to keep forever. Enjoy.