Elterninfo – Norovirus Verdacht am Schulzentrum

Liebe Eltern, am Schulzentrum ist vermutlich ein Kind am Norovirus erkrankt. Sollte Ihr Kind an Durchfall oder Erbrechen leiden, halten sie es auf jeden Fall zu Hause. Bitte schicken sie ihre Kinder im Zweifelsfall (leichte Übelkeit,…) NICHT zur Schule um die Infektionskette möglichst schnell zu unterbrechen. Es ist zwingend notwendig, dass ihr Kind mindestens 2 Tage symptomfrei ist, bevor Sie es wieder zur Schule schicken. Weitere Infos folgen, sobald verfügbar.

Dear parents, at the Wenden school center there is a supposed outbreak of the norovirus. One child may be infected. Should your child suffer from diarrhea or vomiting, keep it at home. If you are not certain (nausea, …), please DO NOT send your children to school to break the chain of infections. It is absolutely necessary that your child is free of any symptoms for at least two days before you can send it to school again. We’ll keep you posted.